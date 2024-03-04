Broncos reach major decision with Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have officially moved on from Russell Wilson.

Wilson was informed by the Broncos on Monday that he has been released. Head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton issued a joint statement thanking the veteran quarterback for his contributions to the team.

A statement from Broncos GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton about moving on from Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/RNmF7bDDiP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Wilson also issued a statement saying farewell to the Broncos and fans in Denver.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 – #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024

The outcome was largely expected after Wilson was benched with two games remaining in the 2023 season. The Broncos made that decision to avoid having the injury guarantee in his contract trigger, which was a sign that they had decided to move on from him. Denver would have obviously preferred to trade Wilson, but the 35-year-old’s massive contract made that impossible.

Wilson finished with 3,076 yards, 26 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in his second season with the Broncos and only under Payton. He will now be free to sign with any team he pleases, and there has been talk that he could make a surprising contract decision.