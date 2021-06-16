Russell Wilson has message for fans about Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson had a message for NFL fans on Tuesday.

Wilson interrupted a Pete Carroll press conference and put his arm around his coach. Wilson said “Just letting everybody know we’re still friends.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider even got in on the fun in by jumping into the photo.

Following an offseason full of drama, Russell Wilson crashed Pete Carroll's press conference, put his arm around him, and said: "Just letting everybody know we're still friends."pic.twitter.com/NvTQdDaTQY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 15, 2021

Wilson may have had good intentions, but that felt so forced.

Wilson stirred up trade rumors all offseason. The Seahawks refused to trade him. Instead, the team seemed to address the offensive line the way the quarterback wanted. Now they’re all (seemingly) a happy family.

Wilson’s hug of Carroll reminded many of this infamous NBA moment. That’s not a great sign for Carroll.