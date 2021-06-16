 Skip to main content
Russell Wilson has message for fans about Pete Carroll

June 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Wilson Pete Carroll John Schneider

Russell Wilson had a message for NFL fans on Tuesday.

Wilson interrupted a Pete Carroll press conference and put his arm around his coach. Wilson said “Just letting everybody know we’re still friends.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider even got in on the fun in by jumping into the photo.

Wilson may have had good intentions, but that felt so forced.

Wilson stirred up trade rumors all offseason. The Seahawks refused to trade him. Instead, the team seemed to address the offensive line the way the quarterback wanted. Now they’re all (seemingly) a happy family.

Wilson’s hug of Carroll reminded many of this infamous NBA moment. That’s not a great sign for Carroll.

