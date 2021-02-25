Report: Russell Wilson has raised idea of trade to these four teams

Russell Wilson has not yet gotten to the point of demanding a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but there are some people who feel the situation is headed in that direction. According to one report, Wilson’s representatives have spoken with the Seahawks about the possibility of a divorce.

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic took a deep look at the issues between Wilson and the Seahawks that have seemingly come to a boil this offseason. While Wilson has made it known that he is frustrated with the team, there has been no real reason to believe he will be playing elsewhere in 2021. His camp has reportedly raised the idea to Seattle’s brass, however.

Sources cited in the report from The Athletic say Wilson’s camp has “broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks.” Those teams include the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. The belief from around the NFL is that a trade may not happen this offseason but could in the near future.

A report earlier this month stated that Wilson’s camp is frustrated with the Seahawks’ offensive line. Wilson has since confirmed that and also hinted that he wants more say in personnel decisions.

According to The Athletic, Wilson made it clear prior to Seattle’s Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals last season that he would like more input into scheming and personnel. His suggestions were reportedly dismissed, and Wilson “stormed out of the room.”

The entire story from The Athletic provides great context and is worth a read.

One of the reasons the Seahawks are unlikely to trade Wilson this offseason is that they would have to absorb a nearly $40 million salary cap hit. It’s also safe to assume head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are not eager to start fresh at the most important position on the field.

All that said, the issues between Wilson and the Seahawks are very real. We now have an idea of what Seattle’s asking price would be in any trade, and Wilson has apparently mentioned some potential destinations. That sounds like a lot more than an isolated instance of tempers boiling over.