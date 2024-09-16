Russell Wilson received reward for revenge game despite his injury

Russell Wilson may not have played in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, but the Pittsburgh Steelers still made sure to acknowledge their win over his former team.

Quarterback Justin Fields revealed after Sunday’s 13-6 win that Wilson received a “petty game ball” from coach Mike Tomlin, even though Wilson was unable to play in the game. This is a tradition that Tomlin has kept up for years.

Justin Fields said Russell Wilson got a “petty game ball” after the win — something Mike Tomlin gives out routinely in wins for players going against their former teams. Fields said it was good to win for Russ: “Everyone knows Russ got done dirty here.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 16, 2024

This might look a bit odd since Wilson was inactive, but it’s probably a gesture that players appreciate. Wilson would have no doubt loved to play in the game, but he can take some solace in the fact that the Steelers won it for him regardless of his status.

Wilson has yet to suit up for the Steelers due to a lingering calf injury. Prior to Sunday’s game, he insisted that he was moving in the right direction. He should have a chance to play in Week 3 unless the Steelers are very impressed by what Fields did against the Broncos, though that seems unlikely.