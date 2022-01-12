Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that.

Wilson sent a cryptic tweet on Tuesday that could be interpreted in a number of ways. He shared a photo of himself walking onto the field and captioned it, “Light at the end of the tunnel.”

Light at the end of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/rBzFBOevLU — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 12, 2022

That sounds optimistic, but many fans wondered if it was a hint that Wilson plans to start fresh elsewhere. Some even noted that the post was eerily similar to one Tom Brady shared before he left the New England Patriots in free agency two years ago.

Of course, Brady’s post didn’t have anything to do with his departure from New England. There was another explanation for it, though he did sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a shortly while after.

Wilson was openly unhappy with the state of the Seahawks last offseason. They appeared to address some of his concerns, but they then struggled through a 7-10 season. It was the first time since they drafted Wilson in 2012 that the Seahawks have finished below .500.

Wilson was asked following Seattle’s season finale if he wants to remain with the team. His response didn’t leave much room for interpretation, but that won’t be enough to stop the trade rumors after what happened a year ago.

