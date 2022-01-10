Russell Wilson asked if he wants to return to Seahawks next season

No matter what he says, Russell Wilson will continue to face constant questions about his future with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson’s future was once again a major part of his postgame news conference on Sunday following his team’s 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks quarterback laughed when it was brought up again, and made clear that he loves Seattle but also wants to win.

Russell Wilson asked by Arizona media if he wants to return to Seahawks in 2022, laughs. "You guys keep asking me the same questions…I love Seattle…I also love winning, too…Obviously, I love this city. That's my hope and prayer." Says he, Pete Carroll are on the same page — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 10, 2022

This will likely be one of the final chances media members get to directly question Wilson on his future, so they will not miss that opportunity. The quarterback has maintained all along that he wants to stay in Seattle and win. Whether he can do that remains a question, as Seattle faces an important offseason in which the organization will have to determine its direction going forward.

The Seahawks would prefer to keep Wilson as well, but there are questions about Wilson’s coach sticking around too.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports