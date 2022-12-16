Russell Wilson unhappy after Broncos rule him out for Week 15

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday despite being cleared from the concussion protocol, and he apparently is not happy with the decision.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that Wilson will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though he passed the concussion protocol. Hackett said the Broncos wanted to give Wilson “another week to get ready,” and that the quarterback is “not happy with it.”

Nathaniel Hackett said Russell Wilson has passed the concussion protocol. “With that being said, as an organization we decided to give him another week to get ready, so he’s ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams.” “We informed him of the decision; he’s not happy with it.” pic.twitter.com/AjNp4vVokg — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 16, 2022

According to Troy Renck of Denver7, the decision to sit Wilson for another week came from “the top of the Broncos organization.”

The decision to sit Russell Wilson came from the top of #Broncos organization, per sources. Understand it. They have a $242 million investment in Wilson. And team is eliminated from playoffs #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 16, 2022

Wilson suffered the frightening injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday, he appeared to be on track for a quick return, but the Broncos essentially vetoed that.

The Broncos are out of playoff contention and committed $242 million to Wilson before the season. There is no point in risking any further issues with him in that situation, even if he understandably wants to play.