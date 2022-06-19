Russell Wilson shares why he wanted trade to Broncos

Russell Wilson had some specific criteria in mind when it came to his desired trade destinations.

The Pro Bowl quarterback was dealt from Seattle to Denver over the offseason. Wilson says that he had three wishes when it came to his new team.

Speaking to reporters Friday during the 2022 Russell Wilson Passing Academy in Denver, Wilson revealed what made the Denver Broncos such an attractive landing spot for him.

“Once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver,” Wilson said.

The Broncos went 7-10 last season with a combination of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Locke at quarterback. They should be better with Wilson under center.

In 14 games last season, Wilson threw for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He missed the first three games of his career due to a finger injury.

While Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and was an interception short of winning another the following year, his comments suggest that he didn’t think the Seahawks were a winning football team as currently constructed. One of Wilson’s former Seahawks teammates said that an unimaginative game plan may have played a part in Wilson’s desire to go elsewhere. Perhaps playing under Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who helped run a dynamic Green Bay Packers offense with Aaron Rodgers that led the league in scoring in 2020, was another draw for Wilson.