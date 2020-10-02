Ryan Clark crushes Sam Darnold for phantom sack

Sam Darnold showed on Thursday night that he still has a long way to go before he can be considered a serviceable NFL starting quarterback. Former NFL safety Ryan Clark felt one play in particular from Darnold showed that the New York Jets are in serious trouble.

Darnold took a brutal sack on 3rd-and-4 with the Jets trailing the Denver Broncos 27-16 early in the fourth quarter. He dropped back to pass and had a chance to get the ball off, but he instead pump-faked, lost his balance and fell to the turf.

Clark described Darnold as a “poor baby stuck in a nightmare.”

Well guys it’s all come full circle for my guy Sam Darnold… last year he saw Ghost & this year he got sacked by one. Dang horror story continues. Poor baby stuck in a nightmare. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 2, 2020

Darnold was ruthlessly mocked last season after he admitted he was “seeing ghosts” during a blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Darnold was mic’ed up for the game and ESPN aired the clip, which angered Jets coach Adam Gase and others.

Darnold said he felt the reaction to his “seeing ghosts” comment was blown out of proportion, but he may never live it down.

The Jets lost 37-28 to Denver and fell to 0-4 on the season. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was angry after the game and chose not to shake hands with Gase.