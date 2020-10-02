Vic Fangio explains why Broncos did not shake hands with Jets

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio went straight to the locker room following Thursday night’s win over the New York Jets and could be heard instructing his players to do the same. After the game, Fangio said his goal with that was to avoid confrontation.

Fangio did not shake hands with Jets head coach Adam Gase. As the clock hit zero, cameras captured him jogging off the field and telling Broncos players to go “right to the f—ing locker room.” Fangio later told reporters that his team was upset about some personal fouls by the Jets at the end of the game.

“There were a couple of personal fouls at the end and our sideline was pi-sed off and I wanted to avoid any confrontation and have it get ugly,” Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”

The Broncos had a 4th-and-18 with 13 seconds left and the Jets jumped offsides. They punished Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien with a big hit on the play. Then on the next play, it was 4th-and-13 and Steve McClendon nailed Rypien with a huge hit. The hit resulted in a roughing the passer penalty.

Angela Rypien, Brett’s cousin who played in the Lingerie Football League, blasted the Jets for one of the hits.

Fangio can present it as though he did not want there to be a confrontation between players, and there is likely some truth to that. The snubbing almost certainly had to do with his feelings toward Gase as well.