Pat McAfee reportedly being considered for big role on Amazon

Pat McAfee is a growing personality in the sports media world, and he may be about to get much bigger, according to a new report.

McAfee is being considered by Amazon to host a “ManningCast”-style simulcast of “Thursday Night Football,” according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. It is unclear whether McAfee will have the time to add that sort of broadcast to his list of ventures, but it is the sort of offer he would be interested in.

Reports last month indicated that Amazon was interested in giving McAfee a role on its broadcasts, though nothing was determined at that point. A McAfeecast would allow the former punter to broadcast without traveling, and would not require him to work with the more traditional booth of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

McAfee has had a full array of work since retiring from the NFL in 2017. At the moment, he’s best known for hosting “The Pat McAfee Show” daily on Sirius XM, where he has made it a habit of getting interesting scoops from well-known guests.