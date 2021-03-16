Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Washington on 1-year deal

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not retiring from the NFL after all.

Fitzpatrick is taking his “FitzMagic” to the Washington Football Team. He has agreed to a 1-year deal with Washington worth $10 million. The deal could become worth $12 million with incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and was 9-11 as their starter. He went 4-3 as the starter last year but split time with former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa, whom the team later made the starter.

In Washington, Fitzpatrick is expected to begin camp as the starter and compete with Taylor Heinicke for the starting job. That gives Washington two of the more exciting QBs, though also one of the weaker groups in the league.

Fitzpatrick, 38, was reportedly leaning towards retiring, but he has ultimately decided to play next season. He will be joining a playoff team that has a strong defense.