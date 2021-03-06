Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick leaning toward retirement

Fitzmagic might finally be ending ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

According to NFL reporter John Clayton, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is apparently headed toward retirement. Clayton says the Denver Broncos were among teams interested in Fitzpatrick, but he appears likely to be “out of the mix” and may be set to end his playing career.

Fitzpatrick is 38, so the timing does make sense. He was still contributing in the NFL in 2020, going 4-3 as a starter for the Miami Dolphins and providing valuable guidance for Tua Tagovailoa. 2020 marked the 13th consecutive season that Fitzpatrick had started at least one regular season game for someone, a period of time that saw him suit up for seven different teams.

Fitzpatrick would clearly draw interest if he elects to return for another season. Apparently, he’s decided that he’s had enough.