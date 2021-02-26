Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly drawing interest from Broncos

The Denver Broncos are said to be a bit discouraged by Drew Lock’s development over the past two years, which is why they are reportedly looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position. We know a player like Deshaun Watson would fit that description, but what about Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Fitzpatrick is still under contract with the Miami Dolphins, but they are expected to move on from him now that they have committed to Tua Tagovailoa. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported on Friday that Fitzpatrick feels he has played well enough over the past two seasons to start for a team in 2021. The Broncos have apparently discussed the idea of bringing him in.

Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette believes the Broncos will add a veteran quarterback this offseason. He said Thursday that they have spoken with Fitzpatrick.

The question, then, is whether the Broncos would view Fitzpatrick as a proven veteran backup or a potential starter. If they are planning to move on from Lock at some point in the near future, it’s conceivable that they could hold an open competition with him and Fitzpatrick this offseason. Denver may also part ways with Lock in some sort of trade and use Fitzpatrick as a bridge QB.

Fitzpatrick has been mentioned as a possible solution for at least one other team, and he is sure to draw interest if the Dolphins release him. We know Denver will at least explore the idea of acquiring Watson, though that is probably a long shot.

If the Broncos decide they want to give up on Lock, they could do a lot worse than Fitzpatrick next season.