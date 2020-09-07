Ryan Fitzpatrick named Dolphins’ Week 1 starting QB

It has been widely assumed all offseason that the Miami Dolphins would enter the year with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback, and head coach Brian Flores has now made it official.

Flores told the media on Monday that Fitzpatrick will start on Sunday against the New England Patriots. That leaves Tua Tagovailoa to serve as Fitzpatrick’s primary backup.

A recent report indicated Tagovailoa could enter the season as Miami’s third-string QB, but that was before the team waived Josh Rosen.

Tagovailoa has received nothing but positive feedback from doctors on his surgically repaired hip this offseason, but the Dolphins do not want to rush him. Fitzpatrick is already comfortable with the offense and has extensive experience as an NFL starter.

Fitzpatrick started 13 games for Miami last season and played well overall, throwing for 3,529 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If the Dolphins struggle offensively, there will be immediate pressure to give Tagovailoa a shot. That is something Flores may have to balance early in the year.