Tua Tagovailoa said to be ‘all systems go’ after Dolphins examine his hip

The Miami Dolphins were unable to give Tua Tagovailoa a traditional physical exam prior to the quarterback signing his rookie contract, but they finally got a better look at the former Alabama star this week. By all indications, Tagovailoa’s rehab from hip surgery continues to go swimmingly.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tagovailoa was granted permission to visit the Dolphins’ team facility this week because his rehab is deemed medically necessary. Doctors and training staff still believe Tagovailoa is “all systems go.”

From NFL Now: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was in the building for Miami, as their medical people are allowed to take a look at him as he continues to rehab his hip. pic.twitter.com/QS44jKp2jC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2020

That meshes with what Tagovailoa’s physical therapist said recently, which is that Tagovailoa’s recovery from hip surgery has been “miraculous.”

Tagovailoa fractured his hip in November. Had it not been for the injury, he may have been the first overall pick in the draft. He also battled ankle injuries at Alabama, which is why the Dolphins took a risk when they selected him. Despite all that, they are reportedly not committed to having him sit out the entire 2020 season. The news surrounding Tagovailoa’s rehab has been nothing but positive.