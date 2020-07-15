Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick to open season as Dolphins’ starting QB

Miami Dolphins fans are going to be anxious to get a glimpse of Tua Tagovailoa when the season begins, but the former Alabama star will have to wait a while before he gets a chance to start. With training camp set to begin in two weeks, all indications are that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the team’s starting quarterback entering the year.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald was told by a source that there is a “great likelihood” Fitzpatrick will be the Dolphins’ starter in Week 1. The team is not planning to have Tagovailoa take a redshirt year, but it is conceivable that Fitzpatrick could keep the job if the Dolphins play well.

Josh Rosen, who was the subject of trade rumors this offseason, could also enter the mix. Jackson notes that head coach Brian Flores could also turn to Rosen early in the year if Fitzpatrick is struggling and Tagovailoa does not seem ready. Rosen would also be an option if Tagovailoa suffers a setback with his surgically repaired hip.

Most would agree that we are likely to see Tagovailoa starting at some point in 2020. Fitzpatrick played well for the Dolphins last season and helped put the tanking talk to rest, but he is 37 and has hit his ceiling. Miami expects Tagovailoa to be the future of the franchise, and all of the reports about his health have been positive.

