Ryan Leaf goes viral for savage response to Jets fan

Ryan Leaf went viral on Twitter Tuesday over his savage response to a New York Jets fan.

Leaf’s name has come up in recent days because Zach Wilson’s postgame behavior reminded some of how Leaf behaved as a rookie with the San Diego Chargers.

In one Twitter thread, someone mocked the Jets for taking Wilson No. 2 overall in 2021.

One Jets fan responded and said they couldn’t believe the team picked “Mormon Ryan Leaf.” Leaf responded and trolled the fan, saying “you’re the Jets. It’s what you do.”

Yes you can, you’re the Jets. It’s what you do. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) November 22, 2022

The fan had a profane response to Leaf, who fired back.

I’ve had a better life then Jets fans the last decade and I spent 3 of those years in prison, respectfully of course. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) November 22, 2022

“I’ve had a better life then Jets fans the last decade and I spent 3 of those years in prison, respectfully of course,” Leaf wrote back.

Ouch.

Leaf, 46, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 draft. He was selected after Peyton Manning went No. 1 to the Colts. Leaf showed serious immaturity and failed to properly prepare for games, which resulted in him going 4-17 as a starter with 14 touchdowns and 36 career interceptions. He was sentenced to time in prison/custody between 2012-2014 after being arrested on burglary, theft and drug charges.