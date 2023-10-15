Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 game with ankle injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday.

Tannehill left midway through the third quarter after he had been seen with a significant limp. The veteran appeared to sustain the injury when he took a low hit from Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike earlier in the game.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill still in, limping heavily favoring his right leg. Right foot got trapped on a sack play, mechanism for high ankle sprain. Got taped. Tannehill had tightrope ankle surgery on that ankle (for a high ankle injury) last December. pic.twitter.com/ytBoNmEQzC — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) October 15, 2023

Tannehill was later carted to the locker room to undergo X-rays.

The ankle injury is particularly concerning for Tannehill, as the 35-year-old has a history of them. His season was cut short last year after he underwent a procedure on his right ankle.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis took over for the Titans after Tannehill left. Tennessee was trailing 21-13 at the time.