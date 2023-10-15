 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 15, 2023

Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 game with ankle injury

October 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Ryan Tannehill is carted to the locker room

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during his team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in London on Sunday.

Tannehill left midway through the third quarter after he had been seen with a significant limp. The veteran appeared to sustain the injury when he took a low hit from Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike earlier in the game.

Tannehill was later carted to the locker room to undergo X-rays.

The ankle injury is particularly concerning for Tannehill, as the 35-year-old has a history of them. His season was cut short last year after he underwent a procedure on his right ankle.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis took over for the Titans after Tannehill left. Tennessee was trailing 21-13 at the time.

Article Tags

Ryan TannehillTennessee Titans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus