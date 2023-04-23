Report: Ex-Pro Bowl QB could be traded before draft

Trade activity could ramp up across the NFL with the draft quickly approaching, and there is at least one starting quarterback who may be on the block.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that teams around the NFL believe Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is available via trade. The Titans have a new general manager in Ran Carthon, and Tannehill is set to count $36 million against the salary cap in the final year of his contract.

The issue for Tennessee would be finding a viable replacement for Tannehill.

“So, do they draft one? I’ve talked to some teams who believe that the Titans are looking at moving up or even moving back from No. 11 because they have a lot of needs to fill,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “So, it’s not all about the quarterback position. So, at least Ryan Tannehill is comfort food, he is available, and they know what to expect.”

The Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third round last year, but Fowler said most people would be surprised if the former Liberty star entered the 2023 season as a starter.

One recent report indicated that the Titans could move way up the board. If they did that it would almost certainly be for a quarterback. It’s possible they could include Tannehill in a potential deal with one of the teams that is scheduled to pick early in the first round.

Tannehill, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019, threw for just 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. The 34-year-old missed a handful of games due to injury.

There have also been rumors that the Titans are shopping another star player, so things could get interesting for them between now and Thursday.