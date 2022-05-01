 Skip to main content
AJ Brown reportedly had huge ask in Titans contract talks

May 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
AJ Brown warms up before a game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
AJ Brown’s reported contract demands add a bit more context to why the Tennessee Titans felt they had no choice but to trade the star wide receiver.

Multiple reports indicated that Brown had asked the Titans for more than he ended up getting from the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Brown asked the Titans for close to $80 million in guaranteed money. A similar figure was cited by John Glennon of SI.

Brown’s deal with Philadelphia ultimately pays him $57 million guaranteed. The wide receiver has publicly claimed that the Titans lowballed him in contract talks.

Brown is obviously telling a different story than the reported numbers here. The wide receiver seemingly wanted out amid reports that he essentially stopped communicating with the Titans. If true, that probably had much more to do with his exit than any financial demands, considering what he eventually accepted from the Eagles.

