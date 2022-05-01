AJ Brown reportedly had huge ask in Titans contract talks

AJ Brown’s reported contract demands add a bit more context to why the Tennessee Titans felt they had no choice but to trade the star wide receiver.

Multiple reports indicated that Brown had asked the Titans for more than he ended up getting from the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Brown asked the Titans for close to $80 million in guaranteed money. A similar figure was cited by John Glennon of SI.

In fact, the term "$80 million guaranteed" was apparently thrown around by Brown's reps, who said he would "not be touching the grass" during the offseason until a new deal was done. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 29, 2022

Brown’s deal with Philadelphia ultimately pays him $57 million guaranteed. The wide receiver has publicly claimed that the Titans lowballed him in contract talks.

Brown is obviously telling a different story than the reported numbers here. The wide receiver seemingly wanted out amid reports that he essentially stopped communicating with the Titans. If true, that probably had much more to do with his exit than any financial demands, considering what he eventually accepted from the Eagles.