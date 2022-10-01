 Skip to main content
Saints announce update on Jameis Winston’s status for Week 4

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jameis Winston with the Saints

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints shared an update Saturday on the status of Jameis Winston for Week 4.

Winston didn’t practice this week as he struggles with a serious back injury. He was originally listed as doubtful for New Orleans’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. But the Saints announced that Winston was out.

Andy Dalton is the team’s backup quarterback and likely to start and take the majority of snaps at quarterback for the Saints. Taysom Hill is another quarterback option for the team.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says the Saints signed Jake Luton from their practice squad to give the team another quarterback option beyond Dalton and Hill.

Winston suffered a back injury in New Orleans’ Week 1 win over Atlanta. He played the team’s next two games despite having four fractures in his back. The 28-year-old has passed for 858 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

