Saints coach pins blame on Chris Olave over controversial play

Chris Olave is not exactly getting a lot of support from the New Orleans Saints over one play in Thursday night’s game that raised some questions.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr could be seen blowing up at Olave after what appeared to be a botched play during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Friday, coach Dennis Allen was asked about the play, and confirmed that Olave had run the wrong route.

Allen was asked about the incompletion from Carr to Olave that's gotten a lot of attention. Allen said Olave "didn't run that route the way it needs to be run," so the result was a throwaway OOB — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 20, 2023

The goal was to get Olave into a one-on-one situation, but things did not work out that way. Carr was livid after the play, which led to a fourth down and a punt.

Regardless of who is at fault, the Saints offense is terribly out of sync, and Carr’s outbursts are becoming alarmingly common. The problems clearly go beyond Olave, who was a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie in 2022.