Saints coach shares big update on Mike Thomas

July 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mike Thomas holding a ball

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) breaks the record for receptions in a season with this touchdown reception during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Is this the year that Mike Thomas finally returns to form? The New Orleans Saints are hoping so.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen on Tuesday shared a big update regarding Thomas. Allen told the media that they expect Thomas to be a full participant when training camp begins on Friday.

“Our expectation is that Mike (Thomas) will be a full participant,” Allen said.

That’s big news for the Saints.

In March, Allen said that Thomas was not 100 percent and that the team was going to be cautious with the wide receiver.

Thomas underwent toe surgery in November. Ankle, foot and toe injuries and issues have limited Thomas to just 10 games over the past three seasons. He missed all of the 2021 season.

Prior to his injury issues, Thomas was an impact player from the moment he began his career as a rookie out of Ohio State in 2016. Thomas had 92 catches for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie. In 2019, he had 149 catches for 1,725 yards, both of which led the league. Thomas led the league in receptions two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

The Saints expressed some level of confidence in Thomas’ recovery when they signed him to a 1-year, $10 million deal in March. At least things are headed in the right direction for now.

