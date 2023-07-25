Saints coach shares big update on Mike Thomas

Is this the year that Mike Thomas finally returns to form? The New Orleans Saints are hoping so.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen on Tuesday shared a big update regarding Thomas. Allen told the media that they expect Thomas to be a full participant when training camp begins on Friday.

“Our expectation is that Mike (Thomas) will be a full participant,” Allen said.

"Our expectation is that Mike (Thomas) will be a full participant," Dennis Allen on Mike Thomas' availability for the start of #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/PxX1VsvQyw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 25, 2023

That’s big news for the Saints.

In March, Allen said that Thomas was not 100 percent and that the team was going to be cautious with the wide receiver.

Dennis Allen update on the health of Saints WR Mike Thomas: "He's not 100 percent. We're going to be cautious with it. I expect him to be fully healthy and ready to go. When that time is, I don't want to get into those speculations. But yeah we feel good where he's at. pic.twitter.com/LbsCqFuofw — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 28, 2023

Thomas underwent toe surgery in November. Ankle, foot and toe injuries and issues have limited Thomas to just 10 games over the past three seasons. He missed all of the 2021 season.

Prior to his injury issues, Thomas was an impact player from the moment he began his career as a rookie out of Ohio State in 2016. Thomas had 92 catches for 1,137 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie. In 2019, he had 149 catches for 1,725 yards, both of which led the league. Thomas led the league in receptions two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

The Saints expressed some level of confidence in Thomas’ recovery when they signed him to a 1-year, $10 million deal in March. At least things are headed in the right direction for now.