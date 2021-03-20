Saints stripped of another draft pick for violating COVID-19 protocols

The New Orleans Saints’ repeated breaches of COVID-19 protocol have cost them another draft pick.

The NFL announced Saturday that the Saints have been fined $700,000 and stripped of a sixth-round draft pick in 2022 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols.

This punishment likely stems from Alvin Kamara’s positive test, with video depicting the running back interacting with a non-team employee within the team’s facilities.

Remarkably, this is the third time the Saints have been disciplined under the COVID-19 protocols. The organization was fined over Sean Payton’s mask-wearing early in the season, and were previously stripped of a seventh-round pick for another violation.