Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot for Carr. Fowler also noted that some interested teams are hoping Carr will be willing to rework his contract.

The Saints operated with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton as their starting quarterbacks this season. They also sprinkled in some packages for Taysom Hill. New Orleans finished with a 7-10 record in head coach Dennis Allen’s first season, so it would not be a surprise if they are looking to upgrade at the quarterback position.

Of course, some would argue that Carr is not much of an upgrade. The 31-year-old is coming off a rough season in which he threw for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. That was the first time since 2017 that Carr failed to eclipse 4,000 yards passing. His 86.3 passer rating was also Carr’s lowest mark since his rookie season in 2014.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the regular season, and he has publicly said farewell to the Raiders. The team now has until February 15 to either release or trade him before they owe him more than $40 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. That does not give Las Vegas much time to come up with a solution, and it does not sound like Carr is willing to extend the deadline.