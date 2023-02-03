Derek Carr answers whether he is willing to extend his guarantee deadline

Derek Carr spoke with reporters in Las Vegas on Thursday and addressed his contract deadline.

Carr was at the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice facility as part of some Pro Bowl events, where he is representing the AFC. The 31-year-old has a February 15 contractual deadline by which he must be released or traded. If he is not traded or released by then, his contract will become guaranteed and the Raiders will owe him $40.4 million over the next two seasons.

Carr says that he will not extend that deadline, which means the Raiders will have to make their decision regarding the quarterback within days after the Super Bowl ends.

If the Raiders trade Carr, the quarterback’s rights and current contract will transfer to the new team. If Vegas releases him, they won’t owe him the $40.4 million, but they will have a $5.6 million cap hit in 2023.

Though teams are interested in Carr, the Raiders have not given the quarterback’s agent permission to negotiate potential trades with other teams.

Carr has a full no-trade clause that he would have to waive if he were dealt.

Another potential hurdle is that a trade would not become official until March 15, which is the start of the new league year. Las Vegas would be on the hook for the contract if another team reneged on the deal prior to March 15.

It doesn’t sound like Carr is willing to do the Raiders any favors. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to have several teams interested in him.