Report: Saints to interview big-name head coach candidate

The New Orleans Saints are the only NFL team remaining with a head coach vacancy, and they are interviewing some high-profile candidates as they inch closer to a decision.

Mike McCarthy is expected to interview with the Saints at some point before the end of the week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Saints interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Monday. There has also been talk of New Orleans sitting down with another prominent offensive assistant.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “SportsCenter” Monday that people around the NFL view McCarthy as a logical fit for the Saints.

“I think a lot of people around the league still look to Mike McCarthy as a name that would make a lot of sense in New Orleans,” Schefter said, via On3’s Griffin McVeigh. “I think right now, he is certainly a favorite, if not the favorite, for the job. But they are still going through their process and we will see how it plays out here in the days to come.”

McCarthy was initially expected to return to the Dallas Cowboys, but the two sides never got close to a new deal. The 61-year-old finished with a 49-35 record across five seasons in Dallas. He was a disappointing 1-3 in the playoffs, which is why the Cowboys did not sign him to an extension prior to this season.

If the Saints are prioritizing experience, McCarthy will have a huge advantage over Moore or any other candidate. In addition to his five seasons with the Cowboys, McCarthy spent 12-plus years as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and won a Super Bowl in 2010.