Saints’ big free agent signing expected to miss time with hamstring injury

September 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jamaal Williams holding a football

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

The New Orleans Saints are expecting one of their big offseason additions to miss some time due to an injury.

Running back Jamaal Williams exited his team’s 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday night with a hamstring injury. A day later, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Williams will “take some time” to recover from the injury. Allen did not give a timetable for Williams’ return.

Williams had 9 carries for 29 yards before exiting. He was signed to a 3-year, $12 million deal in the offseason. New Orleans needed him especially for the first few weeks of the season since Alvin Kamara was suspended three games. Kendre Miller is also dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played yet this season.

Tony Jones rushed 12 times for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns on Monday night. He could be in line for an increased workload in Week 3 with both Williams and Kamara out. The Saints may also utilize Taysom Hill more, just as they did in Week 2.

