Saints’ big free agent signing expected to miss time with hamstring injury

The New Orleans Saints are expecting one of their big offseason additions to miss some time due to an injury.

Running back Jamaal Williams exited his team’s 20-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Monday night with a hamstring injury. A day later, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Williams will “take some time” to recover from the injury. Allen did not give a timetable for Williams’ return.

Dennis Allen said he expects Saints RB Jamaal Williams to take some time to recover from his hamstring injury. Didn't give a specific timetable. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) September 19, 2023

Williams had 9 carries for 29 yards before exiting. He was signed to a 3-year, $12 million deal in the offseason. New Orleans needed him especially for the first few weeks of the season since Alvin Kamara was suspended three games. Kendre Miller is also dealing with a hamstring injury and has not played yet this season.

Tony Jones rushed 12 times for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns on Monday night. He could be in line for an increased workload in Week 3 with both Williams and Kamara out. The Saints may also utilize Taysom Hill more, just as they did in Week 2.