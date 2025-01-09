Josh Allen had great comment about Bills OC Joe Brady

Josh Allen shared a great comment this week about his offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady, who has been with the Buffalo Bills since 2022, is receiving interest from different teams that have head coach vacancies. Allen selfishly is not hoping those interviews go well.

Allen talked with the media on Wednesday and was asked by a reporter what Brady has meant to him this season.

“Nothing. Nothing. He hasn’t done anything for us,” Allen said while trying to hide a smile. “Teams should stay away from him.”

With Bills OC Joe Brady a popular candidate for head coaching vacancies, Josh Allen joked today that Brady "hasn't done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xBr0FPhMcq — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 8, 2025

Allen was obviously joking, and the point is he likes Brady a lot and doesn’t want to lose him. He said Brady has been “fantastic.” Obviously the Bills quarterback won’t get in the way of Brady getting potential jobs.

The 35-year-old Brady first received notoriety in 2019 when he coordinated LSU’s passing game. The Tigers had Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase and Justin Jefferson on that team, so it’s little wonder why they were so successful. Brady parlayed that into an offensive coordinator job with the Panthers that lasted two years.

Brady became Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach in 2022 and has served as their offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Chicago Bears and New York Jets are teams that are belived to have interest in Brady for their head coach vacancies.