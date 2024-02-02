 Skip to main content
Saints to hire notable name as new offensive coordinator

February 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
The New Orleans Saints have settled on a new offensive coordinator, and they are tapping into a coaching tree that has produced a lot of successes.

The Saints plan to hire San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Saints cannot make the hire official until after the Super Bowl.

In Kubiak, the Saints are tapping into a group of Kyle Shanahan associates that has also produced Miami head coach Mike McDaniel. Kubiak spent last season as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator, a role that had been previously held by Bobby Slowik, who received interest as a head coach candidate after one year as the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator.

The son of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, Klint has previously served as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, along with a number of other NFL stops as an offensive assistant. One of his tasks will be to get the most out of veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who appears likely to stick around in New Orleans for another year.

