Saints could target former NFC head coach in coaching search

The New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a coach with experience this offseason as they embark on a search for Dennis Allen’s replacement.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is likely to draw interest from the Saints as a coaching candidate, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Nagy has previous experience as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021.

Interim coach Darren Rizzi is also expected to get a chance to interview for the job, but could remain on the Saints’ staff even if he is not hired as head coach.

Nagy did make the playoffs twice in four seasons with the Bears, though they lost in the Wild Card round both times. He went 34-31 overall and was credited as a culture-builder, though his offense really struggled toward the end of his tenure. As a longtime Andy Reid disciple, Nagy was brought back to Kansas City after being fired by the Bears, though Reid remains the play-caller. His role in Kansas City, and his potential future there, is one reason why he might consider staying.

The Saints are in a tough spot as they close out a 5-11 season. Their long-standing salary cap issues may be catching up with them, and the future appears murky. An experienced hand might be helpful as they try to figure out how to move forward.