Chiefs already have potential Andy Reid successor?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be doing some staff shuffling this offseason, but they also have a long-term view that might revolve around one specific coach.

With Eric Bieniemy set to depart as offensive coordinator for a role with the Washington Commanders, the Chiefs are poised to promote Matt Nagy to the same position. The Chiefs may have even bigger plans for Nagy going forward, too.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Nagy is a serious candidate to eventually succeed Andy Reid as Chiefs head coach whenever Reid ultimately decides to retire.

Losing Eric Bieniemy is a blow for the Chiefs, but the plan all along in this case—as we've mentioned—has been for Matt Nagy to step back into the OC job he filled for KC in '16 and '17. Nagy's got a real shot, whenever the time comes, to be Andy Reid's successor with the Chiefs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 17, 2023

Nagy had previously been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 before becoming head coach of the Chicago Bears. He went 34-31 in four seasons there, and returned to Kansas City this season as quarterbacks coach.

Reid does not appear close to ending his career despite what he said prior to the Super Bowl. Even so, the Chiefs have probably thought about a succession plan, and Nagy appears to fit into it prominently.