Saints making new QB their starter for Week 15

The New Orleans Saints will have a new quarterback starting for them in Week 15.

Derek Carr is out due to a fracture in his non-throwing hand that was suffered in Week 14. So the Saints will have Jake Haener start for them in Sunday’s home game against the Washington Commanders. This will mark Haener’s first career start.

Haener was a 4th-round pick by the Saints out of Fresno State in 2023. He’s made some headlines since then, though not for his play. Haener was suspended six games last year for a PED violation. Then this summer, Haener revealed that he was battling a rare form of cancer.

Haener has seen limited action in games this season. The 25-year-old QB has gone 14/29 for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also has taken three sacks.

New Orleans is 5-8 this season and will be an underdog at home against the visiting Commanders.