Report reveals extent of Derek Carr’s hand injury

December 9, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Derek Carr at a press conference

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) speaks at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr suffered a serious hand injury on Sunday, and he could miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Carr landed awkwardly on his left hand after he dove head-first for extra yardage on a scramble play in Sunday’s 14-11 win over the New York Giants. Initial tests indicated that he sustained a fracture, and that has since been confirmed.

Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi later revealed that Carr is also in concussion protocol. Rizzi said Carr will not need surgery for his fractured hand and is “week-to-week.”

Carr finished 20/31 for 219 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception against the Giants. The Saints improved to just 5-8 with the win, so their odds of making the playoffs were already slim. They now face even more of an uphill battle.

Jake Haener came on in relief after Carr got hurt. Haener is the Saints’ backup, while Spencer Rattler is their third-string quarterback.

Carr also missed three games earlier in the season due to an oblique injury. New Orleans will now be without Carr, Chris Olave and Taysom Hill for an indefinite period in a year where they have had terrible luck.

Derek CarrNew Orleans Saints
