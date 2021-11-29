Report: Saints to make starting QB change against Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints have lost four games in a row with Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback, and they have decided to make a change at the position.

The Saints are preparing in practice as if Tayson Hill will start on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Hill has been dealing with a foot injury. If he makes it through the week healthy, the starting job is his.

Siemian has thrown nine touchdowns compared to just three interceptions in his five games this season. However, all three interceptions came in the past two games. The Saints managed just six points in their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday.

Hill recently signed a very unusual contract extension with the Saints. He’s been a favorite of head coach Sean Payton’s for years, and it seemed like only a matter of time before he was given another opportunity to start.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) throws during the pregame action against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports