Sam Darnold could miss time with shoulder injury

Sam Darnold briefly left Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury, and it sounds like he could miss time going forward because of it.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Friday that Darnold “doesn’t feel real great today” after he was tackled hard and slammed on his shoulder. Gase kept things vague when asked if Darnold will be able to play in Week 5.

Gase on Sam Darnold shoulder injury: "Anything’s on the table right now." And team will weigh not just what's best for him now but in the long term. #NYJ — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 2, 2020

Troy Aikman speculated during the broadcast of New York’s loss to the Broncos that Darnold may have broken his collarbone. That was ruled out after Darnold returned to the game, though he could be dealing with a significant sprain of his throwing shoulder. You can see a video of the play here.

Darnold completed 23-of-42 passes for 230 yards, no touchdowns and no picks against Denver. He broke off an impressive long touchdown run early in the game, although it turns out it should not have counted.