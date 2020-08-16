Sam Darnold reportedly looking like franchise quarterback in Jets’ camp

It sounds like there’s some reason for New York Jets fans to be excited ahead of the 2020 season.

Early reports on quarterback Sam Darnold from training camp have been very favorable, with Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News saying that Darnold looks like a “franchise quarterback” so far.

Darnold “evaded rushers, threw his receivers open, found wide open receivers on coverage busts and generally looked to be in command of what was going on,” McDonald said.

Darnold also received praise from coach Adam Gase and wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Gase said that Darnold is playing with more confidence and moving faster mentally, while Perriman described Darnold’s touch as “unreal.”

The 23-year-old quarterback is coming off a difficult season that saw him battle through various injuries, but he still managed to go 7-6 in his starts while throwing for 3,000 yards for the first time. If the reports from camp are accurate, he could be in line for another step forward in 2020.