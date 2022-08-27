 Skip to main content
Report reveals potential Sam Darnold injury timeline

August 27, 2022
by Grey Papke

Sam Darnold has his ankle turned

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a nasty high-ankle sprain during the team’s preseason finale Monday, and will miss several weeks as a result.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Darnold is expected to be out four-to-six weeks with the ankle injury, though he will seek a second opinion. That would keep the quarterback sidelined for roughly the first quarter of the season.

This will not necessarily be a huge deal for the Panthers, as Darnold had already lost the starting job to Baker Mayfield. It does, however, leave the team very thin at the position, and there would be serious problems if Mayfield were to get hurt. The team’s other quarterback, rookie Matt Corral, has an even more significant injury.

The Panthers’ quarterback shortage has led to questions about whether they will bring back one notable name from the past.

