Matt Rhule asked about Panthers potentially adding Cam Newton

Might the Carolina Panthers have interest in adding an old face now that a few of their quarterbacks are injured? That’s a question Matt Rhule was asked on Friday night.

Not only did the Panthers lose Matt Corral earlier this preseason due to a Lisfranc injury, but now backup quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with a foot injury. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain during the Panthers’ preseason game against the Bills on Friday.

The injuries to Darnold and Corral leave Carolina with Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker as their healthy QBs. The injuries led a reporter to ask Rhule whether Carolina might want to bring back Cam Newton, who played eight games with the team last season.

Matt Rhule on the possibility of looking at Cam Newton again: “You guys know my feelings on Cam, but probably too early to say anything about that.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 27, 2022

“You guys know my feelings on Cam, but probably too early to say anything about that,” Rhule said.

Newton starred for the Panthers from 2011-2019, but he was cut and picked up by the Patriots. Newton has struggled over his last three seasons. The 33-year-old passed for just four touchdowns and threw five interceptions last season. He rushed for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Panthers went 0-5 in his starts.

If the Panthers were to bring back Newton, it would likely be for the veteran to serve as the third-string quarterback. A report in May suggested the team had some interest in bringing back the former NFL MVP.