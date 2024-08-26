 Skip to main content
Ex-Bengals RB gets cut by Broncos

August 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Denver Broncos are parting ways with a well-known veteran running back in their final round of cuts.

The Broncos plan to part ways with running back Samaje Perine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team is trying to trade Perine before outright releasing him.

The presence of Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin left Perine without much of a role in the Denver running back room. Perine will ultimately spend one year with the Broncos, where he was used primarily as a receiving back with 50 catches for 455 yards.

Perine had previously spent the bulk of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he might be a fit to return there via trade or release.

