 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 24, 2023

Everyone made same joke about field paint issue during Patriots-Jets game

September 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Cole Strange has paint on his facemask

The New York Jets and New England Patriots played in some wet weather on Sunday, and it would appear to grounds crew at MetLife Stadium forgot to use waterproof paint.

Several photos were shared on social media prior to kickoff of the Patriots-Jets game that showed white footprints all over the end zone and midfield. For whatever reason, the paint used to create the “JETS” logos did not properly dry.

There did not seem to be any impacts with footing or traction, but some players ended up wearing a lot of white paint.

Many people made the same joke about the paint mishap. They said there probably would not be any players in the end zone during the game, anyway.

It is not uncommon for paint to make a mess when it is raining on a natural grass field, but that should not happen with a synthetic surface. The Jets might want to get that fixed before their next home game.

Article Tags

New York Jets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus