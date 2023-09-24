Everyone made same joke about field paint issue during Patriots-Jets game

The New York Jets and New England Patriots played in some wet weather on Sunday, and it would appear to grounds crew at MetLife Stadium forgot to use waterproof paint.

Several photos were shared on social media prior to kickoff of the Patriots-Jets game that showed white footprints all over the end zone and midfield. For whatever reason, the paint used to create the “JETS” logos did not properly dry.

Captains standing in a snow pile at midfield. (Patriots won the toss and deferred, btw) pic.twitter.com/NxIj3kENNa — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 24, 2023

The paint in the end zone keeps looking worse and worse pic.twitter.com/X9vECqJwPI — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) September 24, 2023

There did not seem to be any impacts with footing or traction, but some players ended up wearing a lot of white paint.

Cole Strange is wearing half of the paint from the Jets logo at MetLife right now pic.twitter.com/2V2ulPphff — Football (@BostonConnr) September 24, 2023

Many people made the same joke about the paint mishap. They said there probably would not be any players in the end zone during the game, anyway.

“Well no one else is going to make it into the Jets end zone today, so I might as well.” https://t.co/gKkVswFKIa — Daniel Kelley (@danieltkelley) September 24, 2023

Might be the only footprints in the endzone today #NEvsNYJ https://t.co/WkVcjddWfH — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 24, 2023

I guess they didn’t care much since the Jets won’t spend any time there today anyway https://t.co/KWzRLQ4XMh — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) September 24, 2023

It is not uncommon for paint to make a mess when it is raining on a natural grass field, but that should not happen with a synthetic surface. The Jets might want to get that fixed before their next home game.