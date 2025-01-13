Saquon Barkley makes classy move in final minute vs. Packers

Saquon Barkley was all class late in Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles had the game all but wrapped up with a 22-10 lead going into the final minute at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Facing 2nd-and-6 at their 24, the Eagles were content to just run the football to milk the clock.

Barkley took the handoff and easily broke past the line of scrimmage. The 1st-team All-Pro had a ton of open space ahead of him and a full head of steam but decided to slide down without getting touched.

CLASSY MOVE: @saquon Barkley had an easy touchdown but slides down. pic.twitter.com/4e1rqIAxmy — 𝐃𝐈𝐄-𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 🦅 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@Eaglesfans9) January 13, 2025

Barkley got 17 yards on the play but appeared to have a clear lane to score his first touchdown of the night if he wanted to. Jalen Hurts took a knee on the very next play to end the game.

During his postgame interview, Barkley said his Eagles teammates had wanted him to keep going.

“They told me I probably should have taken more,” said Barkley.

Barkley still finished with a game-high 119 rushing yards on 25 carries. He gave up his best chance at a TD out of respect for the Packers. That’s class. Perhaps only those who wagered money on Barkley to score a TD would disagree.