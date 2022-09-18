Saquon Barkley becomes first player to break infamous curse

The New York Giants are 2-0, and Saquon Barkley has overcome a rather prominent curse in the process.

Barkley was a guest on last Monday’s edition of the ManningCast on ESPN, which has become seen as a risky proposition since the program began in 2021. Seven active NFL players appeared as guests last season, and all seven of them lost their next game, giving rise to the “ManningCast Curse.”

As of Sunday, though, the streak is finally broken. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was the ManningCast’s first guest last Monday for the game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. Barkley’s Giants went on to beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 in Week 2, making him the first player to win one week after joining the broadcast.

The Giants have won after Saquon Barkley appeared on the ManningCast last Monday. The Manning Curse has been broken https://t.co/87hYDpUeE4 — Doug Greenberg (@DougGreenberg) September 18, 2022

Barkley’s personal performance was good, too. Despite a slow start, he wound up gaining 72 yards on 21 carries, and also caught three passes for 16 yards.

The curse did not seem to dissuade players from joining the broadcast, as the show has consistently reeled in big names. Now it shouldn’t be a worry with Barkley showing that the curse can be broken.