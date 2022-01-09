‘ManningCast Curse’ strikes again, finishes season undefeated

Despite it being just their first season on the ESPN airwaves, Peyton and Eli Manning have already managed to create a curse more potent than the Madden cover curse.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost in Week 18 to the Detroit Lions after Rodgers appeared on ESPN’s “ManningCast” in Week 17. That continued an absolutely stunning streak of NFL players appearing on the show only to lose the following week. In total, seven players, all top NFL stars, appeared on “ManningCast” and all seven suffered the same fate.

Here is the full list, courtesy of StatMuse.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-7 after coming on the ManningCast. — Kelce Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen Week 8, lost Week 9

— Rodgers Week 17, lost Week 18 pic.twitter.com/b3c3prxcyM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2022

Week 18 is the final week of the NFL regular season, meaning that this so-called “ManningCast Curse” has finished the season undefeated.

Rodgers admittedly sat out for the second half of Green Bay’s Week 18 game with the team having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But the Packers were still trailing 17-13 at halftime with Rodgers under center.

We first wised up to the possibility of a curse back in early November. Now it is obvious that Peyton and Eli really did cook up some sort of witchcraft that kept all of their guests out of the win column for at least a week.