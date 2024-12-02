Fans in awe of Cooper DeJean’s wicked play on Derrick Henry

Cooper DeJean on Sunday gave Derrick Henry a taste of his own medicine.

Henry’s Baltimore Ravens trailed DeJean’s Philadelphia Eagles 21-12 midway through the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. With time trickling down in a two-score game, the Ravens desperately needed to convert on 3rd-and-11 from their own 39.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson connected on a pass to Henry just a few yards past the line of scrimmage. But before Henry could even take a step, DeJean punished the bulky running back with a powerful tackle.

DeJean’s defensive stand looks even better in slow motion.

FORM TACKLE BY THE ROOKIE 😤 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/qpWET5dnWx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2024

Fans on X loved what they saw from DeJean.

Cooper DeJean hit sticked Derrick Henry. The sheer caucacity. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 2, 2024

COOPER DEJEAN JUST PILE DROVE DERRICK HENRY NO WAY — IcyVert (@IcyVert) December 2, 2024

Cooper DeJean dumping Derrick Henry is all I want to talk about this week. — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) December 2, 2024

Henry has made a name for himself with his highlight reel full of him stiff-arming defenders. DeJean made sure he was not going to be a part of it.

Jokes were flying when the Eagles picked DeJean in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The 6’0″ cornerback out of Iowa has since proven that his defensive abilities can translate to the NFL. After all, not many men on this earth listed at 198 pounds can take down Henry with such ferocity.

Henry rushed for 82 yards on 19 carries in the 24-19 Ravens loss. It was just the third time this season that Henry did not record a rushing touchdown.