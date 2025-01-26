Saquon Barkley had fitting celebration after his 3rd TD

Saquon Barkley broke out a very fitting celebration after scoring his third touchdown of the game to effectively clinch an NFC Championship for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley put the Eagles up 48-23 with 7:58 to go at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, effectively wrapping up the game with a four-yard score, his third touchdown of the game. After reaching the end zone, Barkley celebrated by mimicking Steph Curry’s famous “night-night” celebration, much to the delight of fans.

Saquon hit 'em with the "good night" 😴 pic.twitter.com/NNsNMmBe1H — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

Curry made the celebration famous in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and brought it back for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It has been widely imitated by many other athletes, and Barkley is just the latest to do so.

The celebration was perfectly timed. The game was probably out of reach for the Commanders already, but Barkley made sure it was as the Eagles opened up a 25-point lead. They wound up winning 55-23, with Barkley tallying 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries.