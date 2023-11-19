Sauce Gardner flagged for crazy suplex on Stefon Diggs

Sauce Gardner was looking more like Sauce Lesnar out there on Sunday.

The New York Jets cornerback Gardner lost his head a little bit in his team’s Week 11 contest against the Buffalo Bills and let off some steam on Buffalo’s star receiver Stefon Diggs. On a 2nd-and-13 play in the third quarter, Diggs pulled in a ten-yard completion before he got his forward progress halted by Sauce Gardner. Officials blew the play dead, but Gardner decided to finish the job by picking up Diggs and suplexing him into the earth’s core.

Take a look at the video.

SAUCE SUPLEX ON DIGGSpic.twitter.com/BkPcmfUABH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 19, 2023

Here is another angle.

Sauce Gardner hit Stefon Diggs with a Sauceplex pic.twitter.com/0xhdEKT5ut — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

Gardner was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for his WWE moment. The Bills would end up scoring a touchdown on that drive via a 28-yard strike from Josh Allen to Ty Johnson, extending their lead to 22-6.

The 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Gardner was probably letting out some frustration since things were going wrong left and right for the Jets on Sunday (including from the very opening kickoff). As far as his suplex form goes though, Gardner may still have a thing or two to learn from this fellow NFL defender.