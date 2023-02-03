Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on.

Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr to the Jets. Gardner was clearly having some fun, but the message was pretty clear.

The rookie cornerback later deleted the tweets and said he was just trolling.

I was trollin y’all. Relax😂 — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) February 3, 2023

Gardner may have been doing a bit of trolling, but he would probably love to have either quarterback on the team. At least in the case of Rodgers, the Jets front office might just share that opinion.

While it is essentially certain that the Las Vegas Raiders will move on from Carr, Rodgers’ status with the Packers is less clear. Expect the Jets to keep tabs on both quarterbacks as they search for a new veteran starter, preferably one that will help Gardner’s previous guarantee come true.