Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023

The New York Jets looked like playoff hopefuls for part of the 2022 season, but faded down the stretch and wound up finishing well out of the picture. One of the team’s young standouts is determined to change that next year.

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner made a rather bold promise by proclaiming that the Jets would be a playoff team in 2023, arguing that the team already has the players needed to make a run.

Sauce Gardner says they can't dwell on the past and need to gear up for next season: "This time next year we're gonna be in the playoffs, for sure" pic.twitter.com/s72vvg9nDG — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 8, 2023

“Now it’s to the point we can’t dwell on the past. We got to just attack this offseason, because this time next year we’re going to be in the playoffs,” Gardner said. “We got the people in this locker room right now to do it. We’ve got the players. We just got to execute more.”

Gardner actually has a case here. The Jets’ roster looks pretty solid on paper and largely performed well all season. They have been held back by poor quarterback play, though it remains to be seen how many changes the Jets make there.

As for Gardner, he has already become a player opposing offenses are wary of. If he continues to progress, the team has a good chance of making good on his guarantee.